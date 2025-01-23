Grandparent scam: Halifax seniors being targeted for significant money, police warn

Send this page to someone via email

Scammers targeting seniors in the Halifax area have prompted police to issue warnings for two suspects after multiple fraud reports.

Police are advising citizens to be cautious of scams that target seniors as the financial crime unit continues to receive reports of scammers trying to defraud seniors of their money.

In each incident, police warn that the victim received a call from someone pretending to be a family member who indicated that they had been arrested, were in jail and needed bail money.

Another person claiming to be from the legal system then became involved in the call and told the victim that they needed to pay money to have their loved one released from custody.

In all recent incidents, police warned that a suspect made arrangements to pick up the money in person at the victim’s residence or in a public place, or asked victims to forward their cash to an address via registered mail or a courier service such as FedEx.

Halifax police have released two photos of suspects wanted in connection with multiple frauds in the area.

Police describe one of the suspects as a man between 30 and 40 years old, wearing all-black clothing, a black medical mask and glasses. Police say the suspect has short black hair that appears to either have been shaved or have a very short fade on the sides and back of his head.

View image in full screen Halifax police released images of a suspect wanted in connection with a grandparent scam. Via Halifax Police Service

Police say the suspect might be travelling in a white SUV-style vehicle.

Police describe the second suspect as a man approximately 50 years old, wearing beige pants and a black jacket with a hood. Police say the suspect either is bald or has a shaved head.

View image in full screen Halifax police released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with a grandparent scam. Via Halifax Police Service

Police are warning people not to feel pressure to pay when they get a call demanding money.

“Scammers try to create a sense of urgency so you will take immediate action and not have time to think the situation through or consult someone else,” police warn in the release.

“If you receive a call like this, do not provide or confirm any personal or financial information and hang up the phone. In Canada, law enforcement and court officials will not attend a residence to collect money in relation to bail.”

Police warn people to be suspicious of emails or calls asking for money and warn that scammers can spoof phone numbers to make it appear like they’re calling from a trusted source.

“You should not give personal information to anyone, whether solicitation occurs by email, telephone or in person, unless you are certain of the identity of the individual and/or the legitimacy of the organization they claim to represent,” police warn.

Police are asking the public to share this information with those in their lives, especially seniors, to help raise awareness of this scam.

Halifax police are asking anyone with information or who has had their identity compromised to call them at 902-490-5020. Police say people can also report scams to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or call 1-888-495-8501.