Crime

Muskoka senior loses thousands in grandparent scam, police warn

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 11:57 am
Smartphone in male hands. Close up of hands with a phone. Outdoor photo View image in full screen
Police are warning the public of the grandparent scam. Getty Images
Ontario Provincial Police are warning those in the Muskoka area about a grandparent scam making the rounds after multiple reports from residents.

On Oct. 19, the Huntsville and Bracebridge detachment received several calls from concerned citizens reporting they were contacted by a stranger describing an emergency and saying they required money right away.

Police say while many of the citizens recognized the phone calls as a scam and reported the information to police, one did not.

A senior in the Township of Muskoka Lakes was victim to this scam on Oct. 19, losing $8,800.

Police are investigating this incident and more information will be provided when it is received.

This is not the first time this has happened in Muskoka.

On April 14, police sent out a warning to the public as citizens had lost money after receiving similar phone calls.

Police say in the typical grandparent scam, the victim will receive a frantic phone call from someone claiming to be a grandchild or loved one.

The caller will explain that they are involved in some sort of mishap, like being in a car accident, being in police custody or having trouble returning from a foreign country, and need money right away, police say.

Police say the scammer will often insist that the victim does not tell anyone.

The call could also involve someone claiming to be a law enforcement official, lawyer or bailiff.

To avoid becoming a victim, check with another family member or trusted friend to verify the information before sending money or providing credit card information by phone or email.

More information on how to identify scams is available on the government of Canada website.

