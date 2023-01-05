South Simcoe police thwart ‘grandparent scam’ and arrest Mississauga man

Send this page to someone via email

The South Simcoe Police Service has helped save one senior a lot of money after arresting an apparent fraudster involved in a “grandparent scam.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, around 2:50 p.m., police received a report that an 85-year-old Innisfil, Ont., woman was receiving calls from an unknown man saying her niece was in jail and money was required for her loved one’s release.

Police say the man told the senior someone would be at her home in an hour to pick up the cash, which was several thousand dollars.

Officers say the victim, who was alone at the time, feared for her safety and told her sister, who then called the police.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a suspect before the victim lost any money.

Story continues below advertisement

Mikhael Noriega, 20, of Mississauga, Ont., was charged with fraud over $5,000. He was released with a future court date.

Police say the grandparent scam typically involves the victim receiving an unsolicited phone call regarding a loved one in trouble.

The South Simcoe Police Service is reminding residents who receive urgent, unanticipated requests for money to be extremely cautious and resist the pressure to comply immediately.

They recommended people hang up the call and contact a family member to verify the story or call the police for help.

They say residents should never provide personal or financial information to an unknown caller or anyone whose identity you have not confirmed.

Police are encouraging everyone to speak to the seniors in their life and remind them about these scams.