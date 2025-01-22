Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Inquest into B.C. woman’s starvation death hears of home-share provider burnout

By Ashley Joannou The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2025 9:52 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Testimony wraps in coroner’s inquest into Florence Girard’s death'
Testimony wraps in coroner’s inquest into Florence Girard’s death
The jury is now deliberating in the coroner's inquest into the starvation death of Florence Girard. The woman with Down syndrome died while in a home-share under government care. More than a week of testimony wrapped late today. Angela Jung reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The independent advocate in charge of helping adults with developmental disabilities navigate B.C. government supports says his office often hears about home-share providers who are exhausted and constantly in “crisis mode.”

Cary Chiu, the province’s advocate for service quality, says more money needs to be paid to those offering care in their homes for people with developmental disabilities to both preserve the integrity of the program and revitalize the quality of its pool of providers.

Click to play video: 'Homeshare providers testify in Florence Girard inquest'
Homeshare providers testify in Florence Girard inquest

Chiu was the last person to testify in the coroner’s inquest into the death of Florence Girard, a 54-year-old woman with Down syndrome who starved to death while living in her caretaker’s home in October 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Girard weighed about 50 pounds when she died while living with Astrid Dahl as part of a program funded by the provincial Crown corporation Community Living BC and contracted out to the non-profit Kinsight Community Society.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Dahl, who was convicted in 2022 of failing to provide the necessaries of life for Girard, told the inquest she received around $2,000 a month from the home-share program to care for Girard as well as some money to pay for respite if she needed help.

Click to play video: 'Florence Girard inquest hears from Kinsight CEO'
Florence Girard inquest hears from Kinsight CEO

After a week and a half of testimony, the jury has been asked to come up with recommendations for how to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Chiu said the needs of people being cared for through home-share arrangements are becoming more complex.

Trending Now

“The home-share program, evidence has come out (about) how vital that program is to CLBC’s arsenal of housing options for individuals. My office hears about home-share provider exhaustion and burnout and constantly being in crisis mode,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would recommend that in order to preserve the integrity of the program and to really revitalize the pool of home-share providers, that the rate to the providers needs to be increased.”

Click to play video: 'Caregiver testifies at inquest into death of Florence Girard'
Caregiver testifies at inquest into death of Florence Girard

Earlier in the week, Tiffany Wickham, manager with the Crown corporation, acknowledged that the money provided to caregivers “has not kept up with the rate of inflation and housing costs.”

Wickham told the jury that the corporation “would not be able to maintain the services” it offers if the pay was increased to meet inflation under its current budget.

Community Living BC’s website says its budget for the current fiscal year is $1.66 billion, which it uses to support 29,000 eligible people. About 4,200 people are in a home-share arrangement.

Chiu also recommended that the Crown corporation continue to improve its monitoring capabilities as well as review its home-sharing standards.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices