‘What the heck is going on?’ Why this B.C. community put up a border fence with the U.S.

A new cross-border fence has sparked some controversy along a small part of the world’s longest undefended border.

The chain link fence is along the western side of Point Roberts on the Canadian side of the border.

“Everyone says, ‘What the heck is going on?'” said Brian Calder, a dual citizen and former director of the Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce.

The City of Delta said it put up the fence after a Tsawwassen senior died when he went for a walk and it was later realized that he had crossed into Point Roberts.

“The fence at the end of English Bluff Road was installed by the City of Delta at the request of Delta Police following their review into a Delta senior who walked across the border and died in Point Roberts,” the city said in a statement.

Delta police said the incident with the missing man highlighted the importance of proactive measures to prevent similar issues in the future.

The measure seeks to enhance community safety by mitigating the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future, police said in a statement.

A person now crossing the border at this location must first deliberately cross the fence.

Delta City Councillor Daniel Boisvert said the matter was never presented to the council.

Immigration lawyer Len Saunders told Global News that the Treaty of Ghent from the 1800s, states that no impediments can be within 10 feet or 3.05 metres of the Canada-U.S. border.

“The timing of it is so ironic,” Saunders said. “My immediate reaction was ‘This is (Donald) Trump … but it’s the Canadians doing it.”

Not everyone is against it.

Tsawwassen resident Al Thomas said he sees people crossing the border all the time close to his house and they do not even seem to see the signage.

“If it keeps people from accidentally walking across it … sure,” Thomas said of the fence.

The International Boundary Commission told Global News that it did not authorize the work and it was investigating.

The Tsawwassen First Nation said it have no comment.