Accused killer looked up how to cleanse self of evil because victim bit ‘into my neck’

The man accused of murdering a popular park caretaker in Vancouver three years ago was back on the stand in B.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday, as the Crown pressed him on his self-defence argument.

Brent White, 54, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 77-year-0ld Justis Daniel.

2:15 Accused killer in Tatlow Park caretaker murder testifies at trial

Daniel was found in the caretaker home where he lived in Tatlow Park with more than 40 stab wounds on Dec. 10, 2021.

White has testified he was defending himself with a knife from his pocket, after he claims Daniel suddenly attacked him.

“It seemed that he [Justis Daniel] knew exactly what he was doing … He had just assaulted me by taking a bite out of my neck, taking a bite into my neck,” he told the court.

He further testified that he was concerned Daniel may have consumed his blood, so he researched how to cleanse himself of evil.

It’s an argument that makes little sense to Daniel’s friends and neighbours.

1:58 Tatlow Park murder trial resumes after long adjournment

“There’s no way this happened. There’s no way what he is alleging happened. Justis would never bite someone in the neck, bite a chunk out of their neck,” friend Andrew Brougham told Global News outside the court.

“Justis was one of the most harmless, passionate people I have ever known, he was the gentleman who would, like, give the homeless person his jacket because he knew he was five minutes away from home.”

The court has already heard that Daniel was stabbed 42 times, 18 of them in the face and head.

To secure a conviction, the Crown does not need to prove a motive, but it must prove intent for the murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

Under cross-examination, the Crown pressed White on his mindset on the day of the killing.

“At that time, Dec 9, 2021, that was not in your mind, that Justis Daniel had vampiric tendencies?” the Crown asked.

“Oh no,” replied White.

Prosecutors spent significant time on Wednesday focusing on White’s personal notebooks.

White, who was living in a van at the time, appeared to be functioning well, completing daily tasks and conducting research on various topics, the court heard.

The defence has already told the court White did not want to pursue a mental illness defence.

— with files from Rumina Daya