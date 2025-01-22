Menu

Canada

‘Remain clear’: Evacuation order issued in Dartmouth over chemical spill

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 22, 2025 3:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Future of the MacKay Bridge'
Future of the MacKay Bridge
RELATED: Future of the MacKay Bridge – Sep 14, 2017
An evacuation order has been in Dartmouth, N.S., over a chemical spill at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography.

The alert, which was issued Wednesday afternoon, covers the area between the institute and the MacKay Bridge.

“A 250 metre mandatory evacuation is in place and will remain in place until the scene is secure. This includes the MacKay Bridge,” it reads.

“It is recommended to remain clear of this area until it is deemed safe.”

It’s unclear when the leak occurred, or what caused it.

The alert did not specify how long it would take until the evacuation order would be lifted.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

