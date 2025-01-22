‘Remain clear’: Evacuation order issued in Dartmouth over chemical spill

See more sharing options

An evacuation order has been in Dartmouth, N.S., over a chemical spill at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography.

The alert, which was issued Wednesday afternoon, covers the area between the institute and the MacKay Bridge.

“A 250 metre mandatory evacuation is in place and will remain in place until the scene is secure. This includes the MacKay Bridge,” it reads.

“It is recommended to remain clear of this area until it is deemed safe.”

It’s unclear when the leak occurred, or what caused it.

The alert did not specify how long it would take until the evacuation order would be lifted.