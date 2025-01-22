Menu

University of Alberta researchers tell stories of women in Nordic skiing through new podcast

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted January 22, 2025 7:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'University of Alberta researchers tell stories of women in Nordic skiing through podcast'
University of Alberta researchers tell stories of women in Nordic skiing through podcast
A University of Alberta research team has launched a new podcast called Ski Like a Girl, shining a spotlight on the untold stories of women and girls in Nordic skiing. Nicole Stillger has more on the history project.
A University of Alberta research team has launched a new podcast, shining a spotlight on the untold stories of women and girls in Nordic skiing.

Lyndsay Conrad, Charlotte Mitchell and PearlAnn Reichwein are the hosts of the new podcast, called Ski Like a Girl.

“Many of Canada’s best and best-known Nordic skiers are women,” said Reichwein, a professor in the faculty of Kinesiology, Sport & Recreation at the University of Alberta.

“The Ski Like a Girl podcast is all about their stories, finding out about the history of Nordic skiing in Canada from the eye view of women and girls.”

From trailblazers to recent skiers, the podcast looks at their lives, challenges and accomplishments.

“It gives us the opportunity to dive into the archives, look at a number of different research and perspectives, and bring forward really interesting local stories about skiers who did some really amazing things,” said Conrad, a Master of Arts student at the U of A.

Two episodes are now out with a third releasing on Jan. 23 — which is the podcast’s official launch date.

Watch the story above for more on the Ski Like a Girl podcast.

