University of Alberta researchers tell stories of women in Nordic skiing through new podcast

Send this page to someone via email

A University of Alberta research team has launched a new podcast, shining a spotlight on the untold stories of women and girls in Nordic skiing.

Lyndsay Conrad, Charlotte Mitchell and PearlAnn Reichwein are the hosts of the new podcast, called Ski Like a Girl.

“Many of Canada’s best and best-known Nordic skiers are women,” said Reichwein, a professor in the faculty of Kinesiology, Sport & Recreation at the University of Alberta.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The Ski Like a Girl podcast is all about their stories, finding out about the history of Nordic skiing in Canada from the eye view of women and girls.”

From trailblazers to recent skiers, the podcast looks at their lives, challenges and accomplishments.

“It gives us the opportunity to dive into the archives, look at a number of different research and perspectives, and bring forward really interesting local stories about skiers who did some really amazing things,” said Conrad, a Master of Arts student at the U of A.

Story continues below advertisement

Two episodes are now out with a third releasing on Jan. 23 — which is the podcast’s official launch date.

Watch the story above for more on the Ski Like a Girl podcast.