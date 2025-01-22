Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Mittens the cat becomes frequent flyer after being overlooked in cargo hold

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 22, 2025 2:46 pm
2 min read
Margo Neas holds her cat Mittens at her home in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. View image in full screen
Margo Neas holds her cat Mittens at her home in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Rod McGuirk / The Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Maine Coon by the name of Mittens became an accidental frequent flyer after the cat’s cage was overlooked in a plane cargo hold, and she travelled between Australia and New Zealand three times over the course of a day.

Eight-year-old Mittens was booked into the cargo hold of a plane on Jan. 13 as her family flew above, making their way from Christchurch, New Zealand, to their new home in Melbourne, Australia.

Owner Margo Neas told The Associated Press that when they touched down on Aussie soil, she waited for three hours for her cat to be unloaded from the flight’s freight area but Mittens never appeared.

In this photo provided by Margo Neas, her cat, Mittens, plays with a Donald trump toy in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
In this photo provided by Margo Neas, her cat, Mittens, plays with a Donald trump toy in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 7, 2019. Margo Neas via AP

Ground staff eventually showed up and delivered some distressing news — Mittens was on her way back to her country of origin, still in the cargo hold, making the 7.5-hour trip once again.

Story continues below advertisement

“I said, how can this happen? How can this happen? Oh my God,” Neas told The New Zealand Herald, adding that she was told Mittens’ crate was covered by a stowed wheelchair, meaning the Air New Zealand baggage handlers had missed seeing her.

Click to play video: 'Stowaway cat discovered at YVR in box from China'
Stowaway cat discovered at YVR in box from China

When Mittens arrived back in New Zealand, the pet-moving company Neas had used to book the initial travel helped the feline get back on a flight to Melbourne. The pilot was alerted to the now-jet-setting cat’s presence, and the heat in the cargo hold was turned on to keep Mittens comfortable on her third flight in 24 hours.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“She basically just ran into my arms and just snuggled up in here and just did the biggest cuddles of all time,” Neas told The Associated Press of the cat’s return.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“It was just such a relief,” she added.

In this photo provided by Margo Neas, her son Jackson Brow holds their cat, Mittens, in a cat carrier at Melbourne Airport on Jan. 14, 2025. View image in full screen
In this photo provided by Margo Neas, her son Jackson Brow holds their cat, Mittens, in a cat carrier at Melbourne Airport on Jan. 14, 2025. Margo Neas via AP

Air New Zealand reimbursed Neas for all of Mittens’ travel expenses and apologized to her.

“He acknowledged my concerns and mentioned that if it were his family pet, he’d feel the same way,” Neas told The New Zealand Herald.

“While they hire third parties to manage freight removal, ultimately, Air NZ is responsible and must give the same care and priority to all passengers — whether human or furry.”

Click to play video: 'Traveler pushes for improved airline pet policies'
Traveler pushes for improved airline pet policies
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices