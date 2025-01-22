Mittens the cat becomes frequent flyer after being overlooked in cargo hold

Send this page to someone via email

A Maine Coon by the name of Mittens became an accidental frequent flyer after the cat’s cage was overlooked in a plane cargo hold, and she travelled between Australia and New Zealand three times over the course of a day.

Eight-year-old Mittens was booked into the cargo hold of a plane on Jan. 13 as her family flew above, making their way from Christchurch, New Zealand, to their new home in Melbourne, Australia.

Owner Margo Neas told The Associated Press that when they touched down on Aussie soil, she waited for three hours for her cat to be unloaded from the flight’s freight area but Mittens never appeared.

In this photo provided by Margo Neas, her cat, Mittens, plays with a Donald trump toy in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 7, 2019.

Ground staff eventually showed up and delivered some distressing news — Mittens was on her way back to her country of origin, still in the cargo hold, making the 7.5-hour trip once again.

“I said, how can this happen? How can this happen? Oh my God,” Neas told The New Zealand Herald, adding that she was told Mittens’ crate was covered by a stowed wheelchair, meaning the Air New Zealand baggage handlers had missed seeing her.

When Mittens arrived back in New Zealand, the pet-moving company Neas had used to book the initial travel helped the feline get back on a flight to Melbourne. The pilot was alerted to the now-jet-setting cat’s presence, and the heat in the cargo hold was turned on to keep Mittens comfortable on her third flight in 24 hours.

“She basically just ran into my arms and just snuggled up in here and just did the biggest cuddles of all time,” Neas told The Associated Press of the cat’s return.

“It was just such a relief,” she added.

In this photo provided by Margo Neas, her son Jackson Brow holds their cat, Mittens, in a cat carrier at Melbourne Airport on Jan. 14, 2025.

Air New Zealand reimbursed Neas for all of Mittens’ travel expenses and apologized to her.

“He acknowledged my concerns and mentioned that if it were his family pet, he’d feel the same way,” Neas told The New Zealand Herald.

“While they hire third parties to manage freight removal, ultimately, Air NZ is responsible and must give the same care and priority to all passengers — whether human or furry.”