Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 injured in Highland Park shooting, Calgary police say

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 22, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
One person was taken to hospital after an early morning shooting in the Calgary community of Highland Park, but police say the victim is expected to recover. View image in full screen
One person was taken to hospital after an early morning shooting in the Calgary community of Highland Park, but police say the victim is expected to recover. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police say an early morning shooting in the community of Highland Park sent one person to hospital on Wednesday.

The victim is expected to recover.

Officers were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a possible home invasion and discovered one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Nobody was taken into custody, but officers were canvassing the neighbourhood for possible witnesses or CCTV video that could help them identify a suspect.

A police cruiser and crime scene tape are seen outside a house in Highland Park where officers were called out to reports of a shooting early Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
A police cruiser and crime scene tape are seen outside a house in Highland Park where officers were called out to reports of a shooting early Wednesday morning. Global News

The neighbours who Global News spoke to say they didn’t hear anything, and there were no obvious signs of a struggle.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices