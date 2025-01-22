1 injured in Highland Park shooting, Calgary police say

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say an early morning shooting in the community of Highland Park sent one person to hospital on Wednesday.

The victim is expected to recover.

Officers were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a possible home invasion and discovered one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Nobody was taken into custody, but officers were canvassing the neighbourhood for possible witnesses or CCTV video that could help them identify a suspect.

View image in full screen A police cruiser and crime scene tape are seen outside a house in Highland Park where officers were called out to reports of a shooting early Wednesday morning. Global News

The neighbours who Global News spoke to say they didn’t hear anything, and there were no obvious signs of a struggle.

Advertisement