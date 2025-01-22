1 injured in Highland Park shooting, Calgary police say

Calgary police say an early morning shooting in the community of Highland Park sent one person to hospital on Wednesday.
The victim is expected to recover.
Officers were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a possible home invasion and discovered one person suffering from gunshot wounds.
Nobody was taken into custody, but officers were canvassing the neighbourhood for possible witnesses or CCTV video that could help them identify a suspect.
The neighbours who Global News spoke to say they didn’t hear anything, and there were no obvious signs of a struggle.
