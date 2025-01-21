New lounges promise food and drink in ‘a quiet, more relaxed setting’ on 2 B.C. ferries

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries has finally announced what it will do with the onboard space that once served as the Pacific Buffet on its Spirit Class vessels.

The ferry company will be launching a lounge area this summer that promises a new dining option in “a quiet, more relaxed setting.”

Passengers will pay $6 to gain entry to the Seascapes Lounge, which will give them access to bottomless coffee, tea and fountain drinks.

The lounge will also sell a variety of “premium food items,” along with local beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages, priced separately from entry.

The Seascapes Lounge will be distinct from the existing $14 Seawest lounge, which includes access to coffee and snacks, but doesn’t serve hot, plated food.

“Customers have been clear in their feedback — they want a space that is special and distinct from the other dining areas, offering a quiet and comfortable setting,” BC Ferries vice-president of Customer Experience said in a statement.

“Seascapes Lounge is designed to meet those expectations, offering an elevated dining experience with a curated selection of food and beverage options, while also reducing congestion in the Coastal Cafe.”

BC Ferries shuttered its Pacific Buffet option on the Spirit of British Columbia, Spirit of Vancouver Island, and Coastal Celebration in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the company said the service was already declining in popularity. In its last year, the buffet lost $1.2 million and drew just nine per cent of passengers on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route.

It estimates the new Seascapes Lounge, by contrast, could boost BC Ferries’ revenue by $1.3 million per year.

BC Ferries said the new lounge concept was based on feedback from more than 10,000 passengers, with survey responses calling for more “premium” food options and a quieter atmosphere.

The company added that revenue-generating initiatives like the lounge are also key to its ongoing financial sustainability amid rising costs.

BC Ferries hasn’t signaled a date for the new lounges to open, but said they will be available “ahead of the peak summer travel season.”