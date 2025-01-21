Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan Mounties seize 400,000 unstamped cigarettes from semi

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2025 1:46 pm
1 min read
Police have seized two dozen pallets of unstamped tobacco from a semi that was stopped by officers near Lumsden, Sask., last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Police have seized two dozen pallets of unstamped tobacco from a semi that was stopped by officers near Lumsden, Sask., last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police have seized two dozen pallets of unstamped tobacco from a semi that was stopped by officers near Lumsden, Sask.

RCMP Supt. Murray Chamberlin says 400,000 cigarettes have been prevented from circulating in the illegal market, along with potentially millions of dollars.

A photo of the cigarettes in the trailer. View image in full screen
A photo of the cigarettes in the trailer. Courtesy of the RCMP
A box of the siezed cigarettes. View image in full screen
A box of the siezed cigarettes. Courtesy of the RCMP
Highway patrol officers stopped the truck on Highway 11 a week ago and called in Mounties after they saw the unstamped tobacco in its trailer.

RCMP arrested the truck’s driver and a passenger, while Regina police and an officer with Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan helped investigate.

A 24-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., faces one charge under the Criminal Code, one under the Excise Act and two under the Tobacco Tax Act.

The passenger was released without charges.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

