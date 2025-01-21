Saskatchewan Mounties seize 400,000 unstamped cigarettes from semi

Police have seized two dozen pallets of unstamped tobacco from a semi that was stopped by officers near Lumsden, Sask.
RCMP Supt. Murray Chamberlin says 400,000 cigarettes have been prevented from circulating in the illegal market, along with potentially millions of dollars.
Highway patrol officers stopped the truck on Highway 11 a week ago and called in Mounties after they saw the unstamped tobacco in its trailer.
RCMP arrested the truck’s driver and a passenger, while Regina police and an officer with Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan helped investigate.
A 24-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., faces one charge under the Criminal Code, one under the Excise Act and two under the Tobacco Tax Act.
The passenger was released without charges.
