Crime

Historic cocaine bust in Ontario had ties to Mexican drug cartel, Toronto police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 1:06 pm
1 min read
Toronto Police display drugs seized in Project Castillo. View image in full screen
Toronto Police display drugs seized in Project Castillo. Marc Cormier / Global News
Toronto Police say they have seized the largest amount of cocaine in the service’s history and allege that the drugs had ties to a cartel in Mexico.

Police Chief Myron Demkiw told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday that 835 kilograms of cocaine was confiscated, worth an estimated street value of around $83 million.

Demkiw alleges the “835 kilograms of cocaine that is alleged to have the hallmarks of coming from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.”

“We know that these drugs travelled all the way from Mexico over the United States southern border and then made their way here to Canada where we stopped and seized them,” Demkiw said.

Project Castillo — an investigation that began in August 2024 and was led by Toronto Police with the help of York Regional Police, CBSA and the RCMP — saw several search warrants executed across the Greater Toronto Area.

Six people were arrested, including four Canadians and two Mexican nationals, police said.

“I can tell you that getting 835 kg of cocaine off of our streets will make a huge difference for the wellbeing of our communities,” Demkiw said.

More to come.

