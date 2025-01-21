CFLPA protests suspension of defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy

Send this page to someone via email

The CFL Players’ Association says it “strongly protests” the CFL’s suspension of defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy for violating its drug policy.

Hours before the CFL announced it was suspending Purifoy for two games, the Edmonton Elks released the nine-year veteran after two seasons with the club.

The league suspended Purifoy on Friday, saying he tested positive for amphetamine, a stimulant that can be used to treat such disorders as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The CFLPA said in a statement Monday that Purifoy tested positive for Adderall, which contains amphetamine, in August 2024. The union added Adderall is a “commonly-prescribed medication for ADHD.”

The CFLPA said Purifoy not only addressed the positive test but also took part in a comprehensive medical evaluation.

That included a psychologist’s diagnosis, which the union said confirmed the player’s diagnosis (for ADHD) and established “a medical basis for prescribed treatment with Adderall going forward.”

“Despite this, the CFL instructed the Edmonton Elks to not apply for an Emergency Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), which would have allowed an independent medical review of his case,” the union said. “Instead, the league chose a path ensuring suspension, disregarding relevant medical facts.

“The CFL’s public stance on mental health is contradicted by its actions in this case. Rather than supporting a player facing a verified medical challenge, the league’s approach has caused unnecessary harm to Mr. Purifoy’s reputation and career.”

On Monday, the CFL stood by its original decision.

“In consideration of the complete timeline of events and the full set of facts, Mr. Purifoy has irrefutably violated the joint CFL/CFLPA drug policy,” the league said in a statement. “The Players’ Association has decided not to grieve the suspension.”

The five-foot-11, 190-pound Purifoy had 45 tackles, five special-teams tackles, a sack and five interceptions in 16 regular-season contests in 2024 with Edmonton.

Purifoy has also played with B.C. (2016-17, 2022), Ottawa (2018) and Saskatchewan (2018-19, 2021). He has recorded 376 tackles, 24 interceptions, nine sacks and six forced fumbles while also scoring two defensive touchdowns in 131 career games. ​

The two-game suspension comes with a first offence.

Under terms of the CFL drug policy, suspended players cannot participate in regular-season or post-season games.

Should Purifoy sign with another club, it will be up to that franchise to decide whether to allow him to participate in other team activities, such as training camp, exhibition games, practices or meetings.