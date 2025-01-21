Menu

Money

Inflation cooled to 1.8% in December as tax ‘holiday’ kicked off

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 8:36 am
Canada’s tax ‘holiday’ has had mixed results, businesses say
The tax "holiday" on GST and, in some provinces, the HST on various items and food has been in effect for a month, first announced as a way to give consumers a break on taxes on their shopping and food purchases. But as Sean Previl explains, businesses say the results from the first month are mixed with some reporting an increase in sales and others noting no change at all.
Inflation slowed further in December as Canadian consumers got a tax break from the federal government.

Statistics Canada said Tuesday that the annual pace of inflation cooled to 1.8 per cent last month. That’s down from 1.9 per cent in November.

The December inflation figures capture part of Ottawa’s GST/HST “holiday,” which began Dec. 14.

StatCan said Tuesday that prices of food bought from restaurants and alcoholic beverages — two of the categories excluded from federal tax for two months — saw a major deceleration in the annual and monthly inflation figures.

The Bank of Canada will be poring over the latest figures ahead of its first interest rate decision of the year, set for Jan. 29.

More to come…

