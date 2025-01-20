Kelowna man faces multiple fines following series of incidents

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., man is facing multiple fines after he caused a crash on the highway, vandalized a store, and littered.

On Jan. 18 around 11:15 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to the 1700-block of Harvey Avenue for a motor vehicle collision between a grey SUV and a grey Ford Freestar van. RCMP say the driver of the van was travelling the wrong way on the highway following a U-turn before colliding with the SUV and then departing.

Police also believe it’s the same van that was seen in a video circulating on social media of the driver throwing debris out his window along Harvey Avenue.

About a half hour after the hit and run, witnesses told Global News the suspect driver and vehicle were allegedly driving dangerously outside of Rutland barbershop, The G.O.A.T Barbers.

“Me and one of the barbers were standing on the walkway and he came speeding towards us and he was almost going to drive over us, but we stepped back,” said Yuvraj Sing, one of the barbers.

Singh says the man then went into the shop for a haircut, but when told they were too busy, he allegedly became violent.

“He had a shovel in his hand the whole time, he came out and smashed the window, he was trying to flee, but all of the guys came out and stopped him,” said Singh.

Police say the suspect was arrested and later released from custody with numerous Motor Vehicle Act fines including no driver’s licence, no insurance, and driving without due care and attention. His vehicle has also been towed.

RCMP say there is no ongoing criminal investigation at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the driver committing an offence and is willing to come forward with their evidence is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.