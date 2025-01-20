Menu

Crime

Hells Angels’ Vancouver clubhouse goes up for sale

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 7:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hells Angels loses appeal on clubhouse sales'
Hells Angels loses appeal on clubhouse sales
WATCH: An attempt by the Hells Angels to block the potential sale of three of its clubhouses by the province has been rejected by B.C.'s highest court. The properties in Vancouver, Kelowna and Nanaimo were seized back in April under orders of B.C.’s director of civil forfeiture. – Jun 28, 2023
The Hells Angels’ Vancouver clubhouse has been put up for sale.

The building, assessed at $1.5 million, was one of three forfeited in February 2023 along with clubhouses in Kelowna and Nanaimo following more than 10 years of legal proceedings.

“Today, the government has listed the former Hells Angels’ Vancouver clubhouse for sale, marking the first of these clubhouses to be made available for commercial sale and a further step in undercutting organized crime in British Columbia,” Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General said in a statement.

“The sale, when completed, will include a right of entry, a legal tool authorizing the Civil Forfeiture Office to take the property back if it is ever acquired and used by organized crime in the future.”

This sale follows the sale of the clubhouse in Kelowna to the City of Kelowna.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government moves to seize three Hells Angels clubhouses'
B.C. government moves to seize three Hells Angels clubhouses
Since it started in 2006, the Civil Forfeiture Office has given nearly half of the $155-million value of its seizures to various crime prevention initiatives.

Cases are referred to the office from police who come across property in the course of an investigation in which prosecutors decide not to proceed with a criminal forfeiture.

— with files from The Canadian Press

