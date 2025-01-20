Hells Angels’ Vancouver clubhouse goes up for sale

Send this page to someone via email

The Hells Angels’ Vancouver clubhouse has been put up for sale.

The building, assessed at $1.5 million, was one of three forfeited in February 2023 along with clubhouses in Kelowna and Nanaimo following more than 10 years of legal proceedings.

“Today, the government has listed the former Hells Angels’ Vancouver clubhouse for sale, marking the first of these clubhouses to be made available for commercial sale and a further step in undercutting organized crime in British Columbia,” Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General said in a statement.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The sale, when completed, will include a right of entry, a legal tool authorizing the Civil Forfeiture Office to take the property back if it is ever acquired and used by organized crime in the future.”

This sale follows the sale of the clubhouse in Kelowna to the City of Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

2:29 B.C. government moves to seize three Hells Angels clubhouses

Since it started in 2006, the Civil Forfeiture Office has given nearly half of the $155-million value of its seizures to various crime prevention initiatives.

Cases are referred to the office from police who come across property in the course of an investigation in which prosecutors decide not to proceed with a criminal forfeiture.

— with files from The Canadian Press