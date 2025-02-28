Clandestine drug lab found below garage of home in small Quebec mountain town

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Quebec said Friday that officers were dismantling a clandestine drug lab beneath a garage in a small community in the heart of the Laurentian Mountains.

In a release, police said that on Tuesday, officers found the laboratory in the garage of a home in Gore, a township of around 2,000 people about 90 minutes northwest of Montreal.

As officers were searching the garage, they found a hidden room beneath where the drug lab was said to be located, according to the RCMP.

Police said that officers also seized a large quantity of chemicals and a pill press as well as sophisticated equipment for synthesizing suspected methamphetamines.

They said that the amount of chemicals that were seized would have been enough to produce millions of pills.

As part of their investigation, the RCMP said that officers also searched two homes in nearby Mille-Isles as well.

We are still in the process of dismantling the laboratory and we don’t have the final counts of seizures.

“The operation could take several days,” Cpl. Martina Pillarova told Global News in an email.

Police say four people were also arrested and released as part of the investigation.

“The investigation began in early 2025 following a tip received by investigators from the clandestine lab enforcement and response team,” Pillarova explained. “The investigation is still ongoing and the suspects may later face charges.”

In the release, police said these types of labs “pose a great danger not only to those who operate them, but also to neighbours and first responders.”