Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Clandestine drug lab found below garage of home in small Quebec mountain town

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 3:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP dismantles largest drug superlab in Canadian history, operating in B.C.'
RCMP dismantles largest drug superlab in Canadian history, operating in B.C.
RELATED: RCMP dismantles largest drug superlab in Canadian history, operating in B.C – Oct 31, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in Quebec said Friday that officers were dismantling a clandestine drug lab beneath a garage in a small community in the heart of the Laurentian Mountains.

In a release, police said that on Tuesday, officers found the laboratory in the garage of a home in Gore, a township of around 2,000 people about 90 minutes northwest of Montreal.

As officers were searching the garage, they found a hidden room beneath where the drug lab was said to be located, according to the RCMP.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said that officers also seized a large quantity of chemicals and a pill press as well as sophisticated equipment for synthesizing suspected methamphetamines.

They said that the amount of chemicals that were seized would have been enough to produce millions of pills.

As part of their investigation, the RCMP said that officers also searched two homes in nearby Mille-Isles as well.

Story continues below advertisement

We are still in the process of dismantling the laboratory and we don’t have the final counts of seizures.

Trending Now

“The operation could take several days,” Cpl. Martina Pillarova told Global News in an email.

Police say four people were also arrested and released as part of the investigation.

“The investigation began in early 2025 following a tip received by investigators from the clandestine lab enforcement and response team,” Pillarova explained. “The investigation is still ongoing and the suspects may later face charges.”

In the release, police said these types of labs “pose a great danger not only to those who operate them, but also to neighbours and first responders.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices