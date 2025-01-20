Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan man facing murder charges in Lloydminster triple homicide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2025 3:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan man facing murder charges in Lloydminster triple homicide'
Saskatchewan man facing murder charges in Lloydminster triple homicide
Nakota Pooyak of the Sweetgrass First Nation is charged with second-degree murder in the September 2024 deaths of Brent Peters, 66, and his sons Matthew Peters, 32, and Brennan Peters, 23, in Lloydminster. Erik Bay reports.
Mounties have charged a man with murder in a triple homicide in Lloydminster, the city straddling the Saskatchewan-Alberta boundary.

Police were called in September to do a wellness check at a home on the Saskatchewan side of the community.

They found the bodies of Brent Peters, 66, and his sons Matthew Peters, 32, and Brennan Peters, 23.

Click to play video: 'Father and 2 adult sons identified in Lloydminster triple homicide'
Father and 2 adult sons identified in Lloydminster triple homicide

Investigators said the men had been shot and the killings appeared to have been targeted.

Nakota Rayne Pooyak of the Sweetgrass First Nation in Saskatchewan was arrested Saturday.

The 31-year-old faces three counts of second-degree murder.

Pooyak was to appear Monday in court in Lloydminster.

Click to play video: 'RCMP major crimes investigates triple homicide in Lloydminster'
RCMP major crimes investigates triple homicide in Lloydminster
© 2025 The Canadian Press

