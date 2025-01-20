Saskatchewan man facing murder charges in Lloydminster triple homicide

See more sharing options

Mounties have charged a man with murder in a triple homicide in Lloydminster, the city straddling the Saskatchewan-Alberta boundary.

Police were called in September to do a wellness check at a home on the Saskatchewan side of the community.

They found the bodies of Brent Peters, 66, and his sons Matthew Peters, 32, and Brennan Peters, 23.

Investigators said the men had been shot and the killings appeared to have been targeted.

Nakota Rayne Pooyak of the Sweetgrass First Nation in Saskatchewan was arrested Saturday.

The 31-year-old faces three counts of second-degree murder.

Pooyak was to appear Monday in court in Lloydminster.