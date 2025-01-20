Menu

Crime

Officer hit by vehicle fleeing traffic stop: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Impaired driving prevention program gives Manitoba youth ‘a realistic look’'
Impaired driving prevention program gives Manitoba youth ‘a realistic look’
RELATED: An impaired driving prevention program is making the rounds in Manitoba schools. As a part of MADD’s School Program, the organization said a special screening of an educational film was done at Oak Park High School in Winnipeg on Thursday – Mar 7, 2024
RCMP in Dauphin, Man., continue to investigate after an officer was hit by a vehicle trying to escape a traffic stop.

Police said the incident took place outside a Main Street business in Dauphin just after 2 a.m. Saturday, when a vehicle fled after being pulled over, hitting the officer — who had only minor injuries — in the process.

The vehicle fled south on Main Street and turned left on a side street before crashing into a snowbank.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers arrested a 40-year-old woman, who was taken to the Dauphin detachment for breath samples, which were found to be twice the legal limit.

The woman was charged with impaired driving, assault on a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and fleeing from police.

She will appear in a Dauphin courtroom to face the charges in late March.

