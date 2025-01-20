Officer hit by vehicle fleeing traffic stop: Manitoba RCMP

See more sharing options

RCMP in Dauphin, Man., continue to investigate after an officer was hit by a vehicle trying to escape a traffic stop.

Police said the incident took place outside a Main Street business in Dauphin just after 2 a.m. Saturday, when a vehicle fled after being pulled over, hitting the officer — who had only minor injuries — in the process.

The vehicle fled south on Main Street and turned left on a side street before crashing into a snowbank.

Officers arrested a 40-year-old woman, who was taken to the Dauphin detachment for breath samples, which were found to be twice the legal limit.

The woman was charged with impaired driving, assault on a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and fleeing from police.

She will appear in a Dauphin courtroom to face the charges in late March.

