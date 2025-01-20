Wolfe Island ferry service to be temporarily suspended for maintenance

See more sharing options

Wolfe Island ferry service will be suspended on Wed., Jan. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., as the Wolfe Islander III undergoes scheduled engine maintenance.

The last departure will be from Wolfe Island at 8:30 a.m., with service resuming from Kingston at 2 p.m.

Emergency response services will remain available on the island throughout the maintenance period.

The temporary suspension is necessary to ensure the ongoing reliability and safety of the ferry.

Officials say they appreciate the public’s understanding during this time.