Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting in North Delta likely connected to B.C. gang conflict: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 1:48 pm
1 min read
Police tape up and officers on the scene at a crime scene in Delta on Monday morning. View image in full screen
A crime scene is taped off in Delta, B.C., on Monday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police are investigating a shooting at a home in North Delta on Monday morning.

Delta police said that officers were called to the area of 81st Avenue and 112B Street at about 7:18 a.m., following reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found one man injured. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

“BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 7:21 a.m. (on Monday) about a police incident in the 8100 block of 112B Street in Delta. An ambulance with primary care paramedics and an ambulance with advanced care paramedics and a supervisor responded to the scene. Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment and transported one patient to hospital in critical condition,” public information officer Rachelle Bown said in a statement.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A white Ford truck was seen leaving the area following the shooting, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

At 7:26 a.m., Delta police responded to a reported vehicle fire in the 7300 block of Blake Drive, where officers found a white pickup truck that was on fire.

Trending Now

Police said they have not connected the two incidents definitively, but they do believe the burning truck is connected to the shooting as this has the hallmarks of other B.C. gang conflict shootings.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident and not directed at the general public.

A large area of 81st Avenue and 112B Street is taped off and crime scene tape is up.

Anyone with information or video regarding these incident is asked contact the Delta Police at 604-940-7321 or tips@deltapolice.ca.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices