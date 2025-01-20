Shooting in North Delta likely connected to B.C. gang conflict: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a shooting at a home in North Delta on Monday morning.

Delta police said that officers were called to the area of 81st Avenue and 112B Street at about 7:18 a.m., following reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found one man injured. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

“BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 7:21 a.m. (on Monday) about a police incident in the 8100 block of 112B Street in Delta. An ambulance with primary care paramedics and an ambulance with advanced care paramedics and a supervisor responded to the scene. Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment and transported one patient to hospital in critical condition,” public information officer Rachelle Bown said in a statement.

A white Ford truck was seen leaving the area following the shooting, police said.

At 7:26 a.m., Delta police responded to a reported vehicle fire in the 7300 block of Blake Drive, where officers found a white pickup truck that was on fire.

Police said they have not connected the two incidents definitively, but they do believe the burning truck is connected to the shooting as this has the hallmarks of other B.C. gang conflict shootings.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident and not directed at the general public.

A large area of 81st Avenue and 112B Street is taped off and crime scene tape is up.

Anyone with information or video regarding these incident is asked contact the Delta Police at 604-940-7321 or tips@deltapolice.ca.