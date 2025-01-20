Menu

Canada

Saskatoon’s University Bridge closed after encampment fire

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 12:33 pm
1 min read
University bridge is expected to be closed most of Monday due to a fire under the bridge. View image in full screen
University bridge is expected to be closed most of Monday due to a fire under the bridge. Slavo Kutas / Viewer Submitted
Saskatoon’s University Bridge is expected to be closed for most of the day Monday following an encampment fire under the bridge.

City and fire crews are on the scene, looking for hot spots.

The city said there are no structural concerns with the bridge.

The fire occurred just before 10 p.m. Sunday night closest to the east riverbank.

“As a result of the fire, heat has melted the 400 mm sanitary sewer line under the bridge. This has led to a break in the sewer line and sewage is leaking onto the riverbank. The Water Security Agency has been notified,” the City of Saskatoon said in a release.

“Water and Wastewater crews are working to set up a bypass for the sewer line and doing modelling to ensure there is enough capacity so residents don’t experience sewer backups.”

While University Bridge remains closed, the south side pedestrian walkway will be open and accessible from the top.

The Meewasin trail underneath the bridge on the east side of the river will remain closed due to the sewage leak.

