Manitobans can pay respects to late education minister with book of condolences

Manitobans can pay their respects to Nello Altomare, the province’s former education and early childhood learning minister, by signing a book of condolences at the legislature.

Altomare, 61, died last week after a battle with cancer. The MLA for Winnipeg’s Transcona riding, Altomare, a former school principal, was elected in 2019.

He was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma shortly after being elected, and went on leave from his political duties last October due to ongoing health struggles.

The province said the book of condolences will remain at the bottom of the legislative building’s grand staircase until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Flags at the legislature will also remain at half-mast until Wednesday.