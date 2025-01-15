Nello Altomare, Manitoba education minister and legislature member, dies at 61

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Education Minister Nello Altomare has died after a battle with cancer.

Altomare, who was 61, worked as a school principal before being elected in 2019 to represent Winnipeg’s Transcona riding for the New Democrats in the legislature.

He was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma shortly after being elected and underwent chemotherapy.

He went on leave in October as his health worsened.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Premier Wab Kinew paid tribute to Altomare on social media, praising his work to expand school nutrition programs across the province.

The Manitoba School Boards Association said Altomare was a proud and outspoken supporter of public education.

“He was refreshingly direct when necessary, always respectful and possessed a keen sense of humour,” association president Sandy Nemeth said in a written statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“His presence at Manitoba School Boards Association meetings and events underscored our collaborative efforts, and he always made time to engage with trustees.”

Kelvin Goertzen, a longtime Progressive Conservative politician who was education minister in the former Tory government, recalled having coffee with Altomare, who was the NDP education critic at the time.

“We shared ideas and viewpoints. Later we both took some jabs from some for doing this,” Goertzen posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

“But more of it should happen. Nello was a good example of what we can all be. Better.”