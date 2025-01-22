Despite growing extremism, Canada keeps terror threat level at medium

Canada is experiencing a “concerning increase” in extremism but does not need to raise its terrorism threat level, according to CSIS.

Despite a series of attacks and disrupted plots, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service said the threat level would remain at “medium.”

CSIS Director Daniel Rogers approved the decision last Thursday, a spokesperson for the intelligence agency said in a statement to Global News.

“While the threat environment has evolved over the last decade and increased in recent years, the threat of a realized attack has not risen significantly,” CSIS said.

CSIS released its statement in response to a Global News story about mounting terrorism arrests across Canada, many related to ISIS.

Just in the last six months, the RCMP has stopped two ISIS-related attacks, as well as bomb plots in Calgary and Ottawa in 2023.

Meanwhile, Jewish institutions have been targeted with gunshots and firebombs, and Canada has seen open support for groups such as Hamas.

The National Terrorism Threat Level is used to determine what responses are needed to prevent attacks.

It is based on the recommendation of the government’s Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre (ITAC).

“There is no doubt that CSIS and ITAC are seeing a concerning increase in the volume of ideological, political and religious extremist rhetoric and activities,” CSIS said.

But it said the government had “effectively managed the threats,” and those planning violence were “successfully disrupted.”

Canadian authorities are also getting better at using terrorism charges and peace bonds to prevent attacks, CSIS spokesperson Lindsay Sloane said.

“All of these factors together lead to Canada’s national threat level remaining at medium, which is in line with the threat levels issued in the Five Eyes partner countries.”