Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Vacant Winnipeg home gutted by overnight fire, emergency demolition ordered

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 19, 2025 4:42 pm
1 min read
Flames shoot from a vacant home in Winnipeg overnight. View image in full screen
Flames shoot from a vacant home in Winnipeg overnight. United Firefighters of Winnipeg / X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An emergency demolition order has been issued for a vacant Winnipeg home gutted by fire early Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it was called to the property in the 200 block of Austin Street North, east of Main Street in Point Douglas, around 6:20 a.m.

Crews were forced to take a defensive approach, as entering the home was unsafe. Firefighters also had to contend with frigid temperatures that rendered the ground in the area ice-covered and slippery.

The fire service said temperatures were low enough that crews had to rotate off the fire line for breaks from the cold.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters said no injuries were reported, and they were able to prevent the fire from spreading, but the building would have to be demolished.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The building has sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage,” the fire service said in a media release. “Due to structural concerns and to ensure all hot spots are extinguished, WFPS is arranging an emergency demolition.”

The fire service said crews had been called to a previous fire at the same house last March.

Neighbours have been warned to use caution in the area, as water used to fight the fire has since frozen and created slippery conditions.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices