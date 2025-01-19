Canadian leaders descend on Washington for Donald Trump’s inauguration

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian politicians are descending on Washington, D.C., amid threats of 25 per cent tariffs when Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Many are going to an event at the Canadian Embassy, which sits on Pennsylvania Avenue between the U.S. Capitol and the White House.

Here are some of the Canadians expected to be in Washington Monday:

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith: Smith has emerged as main Canadian voice amid the tariff threat, regularly appearing on U.S. news stations and recently travelling to Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago resort to meet with the president-elect. But the premier caused controversy in Canada last week after refusing to sign off on a joint statement with other premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that said every countermeasure was on the table to push back any proposed duties.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne: As co-lead of the federal government’s Team Canada strategy, the cabinet minister has been connecting with American politicians and businesses since early 2024. Champagne declined to join the Liberal leadership race, saying he is focused on ensuring Ottawa is ready to protect Canadian industry from the trade threats posed by Trump.

Trade Minister Mary Ng: The other co-lead of Team Canada, Ng has also spent the past year connecting with Americans to promote the Canada-U.S. relationship. Last week, Ng was in New Jersey and New York where she met with business leaders and state government officials.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey: Furey is among the Canadian leaders who criticized Trump’s comments about making Canada the 51st state and using “economic force.” Furey, whose province is an oil producer, has said Canada should make sure the U.S. is aware of its critical reliance on Canadian energy but not pull back on those exports just yet.

Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce and Trade Minister Vic Fedeli: Lecce and Fedeli will likely be headed to D.C. with Premier Doug Ford’s “Fortress Am-Can” proposal in hand. Ontario’s strategy to counter Trump’s tariff threat has been pushing for a deeper relationship between Ontario and the United States, particularly around energy security. Ontario officials estimate the tariffs could cost up to half a million jobs.

Quebec International Relations Minister Martine Biron: Biron is headed south on what the Quebec government calls a “mission to Washington,” during which she’ll stress Quebec’s shared interests with the U.S. She’s due to attend an inauguration day reception hosted by Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., Kirsten Hillman.

Liberal MP John McKay: McKay is co-chair Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group and has met many American legislators over the years. McKay, who has been an MP since 1997, has said he won’t run for office again.