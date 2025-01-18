Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Headline link
Crowds turn out for Regina Women’s March despite frigid temperatures

By Simon Little & Sarah Jones Global News
Posted January 18, 2025 6:13 pm
1 min read
Participants in the Women's March in Regina in March 2023. View image in full screen
Participants in the Women's March in Regina in March 2023. Regina Women's March / Facebook
Frigid temperatures didn’t deter crowds from coming out for Regina’s ninth annual Women’s March.

Regina joined cities across North America in hosting the event, which is aimed at pressing governments to improve women’s human rights in areas ranging from health-care reform to reproductive rights to LGBTQ2 and racial equality.

Despite extreme cold and forecast lows under -30 C, scores of people joined the march, which walked from Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood to downtown.

Hundreds turn out for Regina’s third annual Women’s March

“Since 2017, this iteration of the women’s movement as part of the Women’s March has been active. It started in Washington and then in Regina was active (since) 2018,” Women’s March community volunteer Krystal Kolodziejak told Global News.

“We’ve been one of the more active locations that continues to march every year and bring awareness to the issues that are impacting women and gender-diverse people in Regina and Saskatchewan.”

Kolodziejak said organizers decided to host the march in January again following Donald Trump’s re-election as U.S. president.

“We wanted to be there in solidarity with the marches in the U.S., to be able to show our support given the changes they are going through and knowing that that can impact Canadians as well,” she said.

Organizers had moved the event to March to coincide with International Women’s Day in recent years.

Crowds also turned out for a Women’s March in Saskatoon on Saturday, walking from the WWCA Saskatoon to City Hospital and back.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

