Crowds turn out for Regina Women’s March despite frigid temperatures

Frigid temperatures didn’t deter crowds from coming out for Regina’s ninth annual Women’s March.

Regina joined cities across North America in hosting the event, which is aimed at pressing governments to improve women’s human rights in areas ranging from health-care reform to reproductive rights to LGBTQ2 and racial equality.

Despite extreme cold and forecast lows under -30 C, scores of people joined the march, which walked from Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood to downtown.

“Since 2017, this iteration of the women’s movement as part of the Women’s March has been active. It started in Washington and then in Regina was active (since) 2018,” Women’s March community volunteer Krystal Kolodziejak told Global News.

“We’ve been one of the more active locations that continues to march every year and bring awareness to the issues that are impacting women and gender-diverse people in Regina and Saskatchewan.”

Kolodziejak said organizers decided to host the march in January again following Donald Trump’s re-election as U.S. president.

“We wanted to be there in solidarity with the marches in the U.S., to be able to show our support given the changes they are going through and knowing that that can impact Canadians as well,” she said.

Organizers had moved the event to March to coincide with International Women’s Day in recent years.

Crowds also turned out for a Women’s March in Saskatoon on Saturday, walking from the WWCA Saskatoon to City Hospital and back.