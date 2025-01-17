Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pair of suspects arrested after string of lounge robberies around Winnipeg

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 10:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two men arrested after string of robberies around Winnipeg'
Two men arrested after string of robberies around Winnipeg
A pair of men face more than two dozen charges after a string of commercial robberies.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two men have been arrested in connection with a dozen robberies around the city in the span of 10 days.

Winnipeg police say the robberies happened between Jan. 1-10 and mainly targeted lounges around the city.

During the thefts, police say the same masked suspects were armed with a gun and bear spray and one victim reported seeing them with a hand grenade.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspects demanded VLT money and cash from the employees at the lounges. Nobody was injured during the thefts.

The two men were arrested on Tuesday at different locations in the city. Forty-one-year-old Matthew Gibbs and 33-year-old Daniel Redcliffe both face more than 20 charges each.

Trending Now

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices