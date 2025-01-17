Pair of suspects arrested after string of lounge robberies around Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested in connection with a dozen robberies around the city in the span of 10 days.

Winnipeg police say the robberies happened between Jan. 1-10 and mainly targeted lounges around the city.

During the thefts, police say the same masked suspects were armed with a gun and bear spray and one victim reported seeing them with a hand grenade.

The suspects demanded VLT money and cash from the employees at the lounges. Nobody was injured during the thefts.

The two men were arrested on Tuesday at different locations in the city. Forty-one-year-old Matthew Gibbs and 33-year-old Daniel Redcliffe both face more than 20 charges each.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.