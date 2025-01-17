‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King to be sentenced Feb. 7

See more sharing options

Alberta man Pat King, a prominent organizer of the 2022 “Freedom Convoy” protest, is set to be sentenced Feb. 7.

The Red Deer man was a key figure in the three-week protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government that swarmed Ottawa’s downtown.

Superior Court Justice Charles Hackland found King guilty on five counts in November, including mischief and disobeying a court order.

He was found not guilty on three counts of intimidation and one count of obstructing police.

King could be facing up to 10 years in prison, but his defence wants the sentence limited to time served and probation.

King spent five months in jail before being granted bail.

He spent more than another week behind bars after the Crown alleged that he breached his bail conditions.

In February 2022, hundreds of big rigs and other trucks caused gridlock on Ottawa’s downtown streets for weeks as people protested COVID-19 health restrictions and the Liberal government.