Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pat King found guilty of mischief over ‘Freedom Convoy’ role

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 11:56 am
1 min read
Freedom Convoy organizer Pat King sits in the gallery View image in full screen
Freedom Convoy organizer Pat King sits in the gallery after arriving at the the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Pat King, one of the most prominent faces of the 2022 “Freedom Convoy,” was on Friday found guilty on two counts of mischief in an Ottawa court.

King appeared in court on Friday as a Superior Court judge read out the judgement.

King was found not guilty on the charge of intimidation.

King was a prominent figure in the massive demonstration that rolled into the national capital in 2022, which saw protesters entrench themselves on the streets of downtown Ottawa for three weeks.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They were protesting COVID-19 public health restrictions and vaccine mandates, as well as the Liberal federal government.

Click to play video: 'Pat King says COVID-19 vaccine mandate on truckers seen as ‘direct attack on Canadian economy’'
Pat King says COVID-19 vaccine mandate on truckers seen as ‘direct attack on Canadian economy’

He had pleaded not guilty to mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police and other offences.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown alleges that King held sway over the crowds, and was instrumental in the disruption they caused the city and people who lived and worked nearby.

His lawyer argued that King was merely a peaceful protester.

–with files from Global’s Mackenzie Gray and The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices