Pat King found guilty of mischief over ‘Freedom Convoy’ role

Pat King, one of the most prominent faces of the 2022 “Freedom Convoy,” was on Friday found guilty on two counts of mischief in an Ottawa court.
King appeared in court on Friday as a Superior Court judge read out the judgement.
King was found not guilty on the charge of intimidation.
King was a prominent figure in the massive demonstration that rolled into the national capital in 2022, which saw protesters entrench themselves on the streets of downtown Ottawa for three weeks.
They were protesting COVID-19 public health restrictions and vaccine mandates, as well as the Liberal federal government.
He had pleaded not guilty to mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police and other offences.
The Crown alleges that King held sway over the crowds, and was instrumental in the disruption they caused the city and people who lived and worked nearby.
His lawyer argued that King was merely a peaceful protester.
–with files from Global’s Mackenzie Gray and The Canadian Press
