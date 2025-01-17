Menu

Fire

4 families lose everything in devastating Penelakut Island fire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 7:04 pm
1 min read
Large fire on Penelakut Island has displaced multiple families
WATCH: RCMP were called to a fire on Penekault Island, east of Chemainus around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say all residents were evacuated from a five-plex and the fire is not deemed suspicious.
A large fire on a Southern Gulf Island early on Thursday has displaced multiple families.

RCMP were called to Penelakut Island, south of Thetis Island, around 6:30 p.m.

A five-plex complex on School Road had gone up in flames.

All residents were evacuated safely but one person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Police confirmed to Global News that the fire was not suspicious.

A member of the island’s First Nations Band has started a GoFundMe for the four families who lost their homes due to the blaze. One unit was vacant at the time.

Chief Chakeenakwaut (Pam) Jack told Global News that the families, some of whom have small children, escaped with just the clothes on their backs.

She said BC Ferries were rerouted to get nearby firefighters and police to the island but this incident did highlight the need for newer up-to-date firefighting equipment for the island.

Jack said the oxygen re-filler is broken and the fire truck is not adequate to handle the emergencies.

Penelakut Island has about 150 homes and Jack said the community will be meeting with government ministers next week to ask for fire department improvements.

