Canada

Regina outdoor rinks face off with Mother Nature

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted January 18, 2025 10:00 am
1 min read
Regina outdoor rinks faceoff with mother nature
WATCH: The cold weather isn’t always the nicest way for people in Saskatchewan to spend the winter. But the last few months have largely been kind to outdoor rinks
The cold weather isn’t always the nicest way for people in Saskatchewan to spend the winter.

But the last few months have largely been kind to outdoor rinks. Regina is home to 60 outdoor rinks for people to enjoy.

And while you might think the constant yo-yo of warm and cold temperatures has been hard on the ice, volunteers say they have seen the opposite.

Global News’ Sarah Jones has the full story at the top of the page.

