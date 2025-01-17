Vancouver Island nurses to offer HPV vaccine to high school seniors

Send this page to someone via email

Nurses on Vancouver Island will be heading to schools soon to offer a vaccine to grade 11 and 12 students.

They will be offering the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine that helps protect against types of the virus that can cause cancers of the cervix, anus, mouth and throat, penis, vagina, and vulva, as well as genital warts.

“Nurses continue to routinely visit students in grade 6 to offer the HPV vaccine and now we are offering this to students who may have missed it in the past,” medical health officer Dr. Christina Kay said in a statement.

“When given at a young age, the HPV vaccine is nearly 100 per cent effective at preventing infection of the most common types of HPV that can cause cervical cancer, other cancers, and genital warts.”

Typically, the HPV vaccine is administered in Grade 6.

Story continues below advertisement

4:04 Health Matters: Importance of second HPV vaccine

Across Island Health in 2023, an average 55 per cent of children in Grade 6 were immunized for HPV (North Island 47 per cent, Central Vancouver Island 53.9 per cent, South Vancouver Island 65 per cent).

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It is one of the most commonly sexually-transmitted infections that can be transmitted both sexually and through skin-to-skin contact.

The Canadian Cancer Society says about 75 per cent of sexually active people who have not been vaccinated against HPV will get an HPV infection at some point in their lives.

While most infections will go away on their own, some will not and can become cancerous over time.

“The HPV vaccine is safe,” says Dr. Kay. “More than 200 million doses of the HPV vaccine have been given worldwide. Over 15 years of monitoring continues to show that the vaccine is safe and effective.”

Story continues below advertisement

3:18 British Columbians will be able to order a self-screening test for cervical cancer

Parents, caregivers and students will receive a letter from Island Health through their schools in January and February informing them of the upcoming immunization clinics.

Two doses of vaccine are currently recommended for nine to 14-year-olds and three doses are recommended for ages 15 and older, according to Island Health.

HPV vaccine is also recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), but not provided free in B.C., for individuals ages 19 to 45 years and males 19 years and older who have sex with men.

HPV vaccine is available for purchase at pharmacies and travel clinics.