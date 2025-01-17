Edmonton Elks release defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks released veteran American defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy on Friday.

Purifoy, 32, had spent the last two seasons with Edmonton, appearing in 31 regular-season games.

The five-foot-11, 190-pound Purifoy had 45 tackles, five special-teams tackles, a sack and five interceptions in 16 regular-season contests in 2024.

Purifoy has also played with B.C. (2016-17, 2022), Ottawa (2018) and Saskatchewan (2018-19, 2021).

He has recorded 376 tackles, 24 interceptions, nine sacks and six forced fumbles while also scoring two defensive touchdowns in 131 career games. ​