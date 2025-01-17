Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Elks release defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2025 12:50 pm
1 min read
Elks safety Loucheiz Purifoy leaps for an interception against the Riders on Saturday, October 5, 2024. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Jerreth Sterns (83) and Edmonton Elks' Kordell Jackson (15) look for the ball as Loucheiz Purifoy (0) makes the interception during second half CFL action in Edmonton, on Saturday October 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Elks released veteran American defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy on Friday.

Purifoy, 32, had spent the last two seasons with Edmonton, appearing in 31 regular-season games.

The five-foot-11, 190-pound Purifoy had 45 tackles, five special-teams tackles, a sack and five interceptions in 16 regular-season contests in 2024.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Purifoy has also played with B.C. (2016-17, 2022), Ottawa (2018) and Saskatchewan (2018-19, 2021).

He has recorded 376 tackles, 24 interceptions, nine sacks and six forced fumbles while also scoring two defensive touchdowns in 131 career games. ​

Click to play video: 'Loucheiz Purifoy, New Elks player, has a unique pre-game ritual'
Loucheiz Purifoy, New Elks player, has a unique pre-game ritual
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices