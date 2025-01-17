‘It’s supposed to be a veterans facility’: Resident, widow share concerns about Calgary care home

Send this page to someone via email

It’s one of the most difficult decisions a family can be forced to make — putting an aging parent or other loved one in a long-term care facility.

In Calgary, some seniors and their families say they’re losing trust in the people who are supposed to care for them.

They’re coming forward with allegations of negligence at the Colonel Belcher retirement residence, operated by Carewest — and they say drastic changes are needed at the facility.

Veteran Bob Grey moved into Colonel Belcher in November 2024, but not long after, citing problems with the facility, he began looking for another place to stay.

“It was the Taj Mahal and as a veteran I said that if I ever have to go in a home there is where I want to be,” Colonel Belcher resident Bob Grey told Global News.

Opened in 2003, the facility was designed to be a long-term care home for veterans.

Grey moved in on November 13, 2024 – but a month later he was trying to find a new place to call home.

He cited problems with maintenance, staffing and negligence in care — allegations Global News has reported before.

Christine Prosser, whose husband died while he was living at Colonel Belcher, says he passed away the day before their 29th anniversary.

Prosser says he died in pain, days after a bad fall that she claims happened after staff failed to follow protocol to prevent it.

Alberta Health Services is investigating his death.

Christine Prosser, whose husband died while living at Colonel Belcher, claims he passed away following a bad fall that staff failed to follow proper protocol to prevent.

Carewest replied to an inquiry from Global News’ by saying “this incident has been reviewed internally and with Alberta Health and we are following up on their recommendations,” adding “Carewest uses person-centered care planning to address fall risks and has implemented targeted interventions for residents who fall frequently.”

“I trusted that they would do the right thing for my husband and that is my one big regret,” said Prosser.

Global News has since learned of another death on December 23, 2024 that’s also under investigation by Alberta Health Services.

Families have also raised concerns about a third death in January 2024, after one family alleged that a patient died after the resident’s oxygen tank ran empty.

“While we cannot comment on specific cases due to privacy considerations, we take any concerns very seriously. Each concern is thoroughly reviewed and investigated and encourage families to follow up if they feel their concerns have not been addressed,” Carewest said in a statement Thursday.

Alberta Health tells Global News it’s actively working with Colonel Belcher to address outstanding care concerns, adding it will continue to hold operators accountable to ensure Albertans receive the care they deserve.

Alberta Minister of Health, Adriana LaGrange, promised in May 2024 to investigate growing concerns about care at the facility — but residents like Grey say they are still waiting for action.



Residents who spoke to Global News say the problems at Colonel Belcher started during the pandemic, and although Alberta’s Health Minister promised to investigate, they’re still waiting for action.

“It’s supposed to be a veteran’s facility, but there are very few veterans here,” said Grey, who claims cafeteria hours have also been reduced and programming cut.

He says even the family-room has been closed – another symbolic loss at the once revered care home.