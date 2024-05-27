Alberta hears co-mingling patients at long-term care facilities leading to violence

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is facing calls to stop admitting complex mental health patients into long-term care facilities until the risks are fully reviewed.

Seniors’ advocates say mixing patients at Calgary’s Carewest Colonel Belcher facility with those of vastly different needs has led to violent incidents.

Charles Hamel, board chair for the Friends of Colonel Belcher Society, says it can no longer recommend the facility because of unsafe conditions.

Opposition New Democrats say the issue dates back to 2001, when the United Conservative Party government placed adults with mental health issues into continuing-care facilities to reduce strain on hospitals.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says she’s concerned and is asking her department to investigate.

She says the government is reorganizing the health-care system to ensure residents get appropriate care.

— More to come…