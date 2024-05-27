Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta hears co-mingling patients at long-term care facilities leading to violence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2024 7:04 pm
1 min read
Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Health for Alberta, makes a health-care announcement in Calgary on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Health for Alberta, makes a health-care announcement in Calgary on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Todd Korol/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government is facing calls to stop admitting complex mental health patients into long-term care facilities until the risks are fully reviewed.

Seniors’ advocates say mixing patients at Calgary’s Carewest Colonel Belcher facility with those of vastly different needs has led to violent incidents.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Charles Hamel, board chair for the Friends of Colonel Belcher Society, says it can no longer recommend the facility because of unsafe conditions.

Opposition New Democrats say the issue dates back to 2001, when the United Conservative Party government placed adults with mental health issues into continuing-care facilities to reduce strain on hospitals.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says she’s concerned and is asking her department to investigate.

She says the government is reorganizing the health-care system to ensure residents get appropriate care.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

More on Health
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices