Canada

‘Spread his wings’: Distressed golden eagle brought back to life in Nova Scotia

By Angela Capobianco Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 10:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Golden eagle returned to the skies after rehab in Nova Scotia'
Golden eagle returned to the skies after rehab in Nova Scotia
Golden eagle returned to the skies after rehab in Nova Scotia
Golden eagles are rare in the Maritimes and typically live in the Arctic. So when a group in P.E.I. found one in distress on the side of the road, they knew it needed help

Candy Gallant, a wildlife rescuer from the island, picked up the bird after locals found him. The bird was then transported to Seaforth, N.S. to the Hope for Wildlife centre.

“He wasn’t able to fly, he was running up and down the road flapping,” said Gallant.

“It looked like a comedian, almost looked like a drunk bird, and was famished. I brought him home and he ate six pounds of meat the first night.”

Hope for Wildlife’s founder, Hope Swinimer, says they weren’t able to find a definitive reason why the eagle was unwell.

She said the eagle “just thrived” and after a month of rehab at its Nova Scotia facility, it was time for him to return to the wild.

Gallant made a point of travelling back to Nova Scotia to see him off.

“I wanted to at least see him spread his wings,” said Gallant.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

