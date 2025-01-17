‘Spread his wings’: Distressed golden eagle brought back to life in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Golden eagles are rare in the Maritimes and typically live in the Arctic. So when a group in P.E.I. found one in distress on the side of the road, they knew it needed help

Candy Gallant, a wildlife rescuer from the island, picked up the bird after locals found him. The bird was then transported to Seaforth, N.S. to the Hope for Wildlife centre.

“He wasn’t able to fly, he was running up and down the road flapping,” said Gallant.

“It looked like a comedian, almost looked like a drunk bird, and was famished. I brought him home and he ate six pounds of meat the first night.”

Hope for Wildlife’s founder, Hope Swinimer, says they weren’t able to find a definitive reason why the eagle was unwell.

She said the eagle “just thrived” and after a month of rehab at its Nova Scotia facility, it was time for him to return to the wild.

Gallant made a point of travelling back to Nova Scotia to see him off.

“I wanted to at least see him spread his wings,” said Gallant.

