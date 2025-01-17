London Knights blank Guelph as Medvedev earns 2nd career shutout

Send this page to someone via email

Landon Sim scored twice and Alexei Medvedev made 32 saves as the London Knights defeated the Guelph Storm 6-0 on Jan. 17 at Canada Life Place.

The victory moved London two points ahead of the Windsor Spitfires and back into first place overall in the Ontario Hockey League standings.

The Knights have gone 29-2-1 since Oct. 20.

After a pair of breakaway saves by Medvedev held the game scoreless early on, another save by Medvedev led to the game’s first goal.

Jacob Julien picked up the rebound and got the puck to Kasper Halttunen inside the Storm zone and the second-round pick of the San Jose Sharks wired a wrist shot past Guelph goalie Colin Ellsworth for his third goal of the year and a 1-0 London lead through 20 minutes.

That goal came with the teams skating 4-on-4 .

So did the next two.

London scored twice just 42 seconds apart in the second period as Jared Woolley walked off the right point, made a move to the net and flicked a backhand off the far post and in to give the Knights a 2-0 lead. Easton Cowan then set up Sam Dickinson to stretch the London lead to three goals.

Dickinson had an assist on Woolley’s goal to get him to 50 points on the season. His goal gave him 51.

The assist by Cowan on that goal stretched Cowan’s regular season scoring streak to 59 games.

The Knights made it 4-0 when Will Nicholl found Landon Sim at the edge of the Storm crease at 17:42 of the second period.

Sim now has goals in his last two games.

Before the end of the second, London captain Denver Barkey scored on a breakaway to extend the Knights lead to 5-0.

Barkey has 19 points in his past six games.

Andoni Fimis made a tremendous pass to set up the only goal of the final 20 minutes as he found Sim to send him into the Guelph end, where Sim got in behind the Storm defence and netted his second of the night to finish the scoring at 6-0.

Blake Montgomery extended his point streak to 11 games with an an assist.

Guelph outshot London 32-31.

The Knights were 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Storm were 0-for-5.

Mitch Marner into some select company

When Mitch Marner set up Auston Matthews on Jan. 18 to tie the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Jersey Devils, he hit 700 points in his National Hockey League career. Marner then hit 701 points when he assisted on William Nylander’s overtime winner.

Marner is one of just six players to surpass 700 points in a Maple Leafs uniform. The former Knight joins George Armstrong, Borje Salming, Dave Keon, Darryl Sittler and Toronto’s franchise leader, Mats Sundin.

Up next

London will play their first game this year against the Sudbury Wolves on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m., at Canada Life Place.

The Wolves added defencemen Noah Roberts and Henry Mews (brother of 2024 Knights draft pick Max Mews) at the OHL trade deadline to go along with an offence that boasts Quentin Musty, Kieron Walton and Kocha Delic who are having big offensive seasons.

Sudbury ranks number two in penalty minutes in the OHL this year in behind the Saginaw Spirit.

Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.