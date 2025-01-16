Fatal crash near Portage la Prairie results in impaired driving arrest

Send this page to someone via email

An impaired driving arrest has been made after one person died in a crash near Portage la Prairie, Man.

It happened Wednesday morning on Highway 26, three km east of Portage.

Mounties say a pickup truck veered over the centre line, causing another truck to swerve out of the way and collide with another SUV.

The driver of the SUV who was hit, a 28-year-old woman, was killed.

Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup trick hit the ditch and fled the scene and Mounties later confirmed it was stolen.

Officers later found the suspect at a hotel in Headingley.

A 24-year-old man now faces impaired and dangerous driving charges.