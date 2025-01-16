Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Cougars’ Kamba taking on added responsibilities

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted January 16, 2025 7:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cougars’ Kamba taking on added responsibilities'
Cougars’ Kamba taking on added responsibilities
U of R Cougars guard Ben Kamba has been asked this season to take on added responsibilities. But after missing of his first season with the team due to a knee injury, he's happy to take more on.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ben Kamba missed the majority of last season for the University of Regina Cougars Men’s Basketball team, due to a knee injury.

The team has once again faced some tough injury luck this season, and Kamba has been more than happy to take on some added responsibilities.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In the video above, Jacob Carr has the details on what is being asked of Kamba in his sophomore Cougars season.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices