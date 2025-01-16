Winnipeg cops seize $250K in drugs as part of gang investigation

Eight people were arrested Wednesday as part of an ongoing drug investigation, Winnipeg police said.
According to police, a criminal network operated by a Winnipeg street gang had been trafficking cocaine and hydromorphone downtown and in the West End.
A pair of raids — one at an address on De La Seigneurie Boulevard and the other on Langside Street — led to the seizure of around $250,000 in drugs, as well as guns, body armour and what police said was $40,000 from proceeds of crime.
A vehicle was also searched as part of the investigation.
Four Winnipeg men between the ages of 22 and 64 — who face more than 40 charges between them — remain in custody, while four women, 19-63 years old, from Winnipeg and Swan Lake were released on undertakings.
