Crime

Winnipeg cops seize $250K in drugs as part of gang investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 16, 2025 3:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City councillor speaks on fixing Winnipeg drug crisis'
City councillor speaks on fixing Winnipeg drug crisis
RELATED: Winnipeg city councillor Cindy Gilroy talks about what is needed to improve the city's drug crisis this year, and says we are using an old strategy and it's not helping the problem on the streets. – Jan 6, 2025
Eight people were arrested Wednesday as part of an ongoing drug investigation, Winnipeg police said.

According to police, a criminal network operated by a Winnipeg street gang had been trafficking cocaine and hydromorphone downtown and in the West End.

A pair of raids — one at an address on De La Seigneurie Boulevard and the other on Langside Street — led to the seizure of around $250,000 in drugs, as well as guns, body armour and what police said was $40,000 from proceeds of crime.

A vehicle was also searched as part of the investigation.

Four Winnipeg men between the ages of 22 and 64 — who face more than 40 charges between them — remain in custody, while four women, 19-63 years old, from Winnipeg and Swan Lake were released on undertakings.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s supervised drug consumption site proposed for Winnipeg core area'
Manitoba’s supervised drug consumption site proposed for Winnipeg core area
