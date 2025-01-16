2 arrested after shots fired at Montreal drug treatment centre

See more sharing options

Staff at Montreal’s Dompamine addiction day centre were cleaning up broken glass and patching up bullet holes Thursday morning after their front doors were riddled with gunfire overnight.

At least six bullets holes can be seen in the main entrance, shattering windows and piercing through to the interior.

“We are completely shocked and surprised — that never happened and we have been here for over 30 years. We don’t know what’s going on,” Dopamine executive director Martin Pagé said.

At least six bullets hole can be seen lodged in the main entrance of the Dompamine Addiction day center, shattering windows and piercing through to the interior.

According to police, shots rang out just after 11 p.m. Wednesday outside the facility on Sainte Catherine Street East.

No one was injured in the incident, SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said.

At this point in the investigation, it’s unclear if this was a targeted incident or if it was a case of bullets gone astray, according to investigators.

Witness accounts led police to quickly track down two men, arresting a 33- and 24-year-old in a vehicle linked to the shooting.

“Following the arrest, we conducted some searches inside the vehicle and a firearm was found,” Bergeron said.

Centre officials said they will continue working with the authorities to help with the ongoing investigation.

The two men could face multiple charges if found guilty, including discharging and possessing an firearm.

The offence comes with a minimum prison sentence of 14 years.