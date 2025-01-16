16-year-old charged with murder after baby found dead in Ontario home

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old from New Tecumseth has been charged with murder after a baby died last year.

On Nov. 21, 2024, around 1:30 p.m., police discovered the body of a deceased newborn in a residence in Alliston, Ont., just north of Toronto.

Police then started a suspicious death investigation and ruled the babies death a homicide.

Then on Wednesday, Jan. 15, police said a 16-year-old from the Town of New Tecumseth was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to virtually appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Thursday.

Police is continuing the investigation with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

More details will be provided as they become available