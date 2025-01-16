Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Crime

16-year-old charged with murder after baby found dead in Ontario home

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 16, 2025 11:28 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj. ALL
A 16-year-old from New Tecumseth has been charged with murder after a baby died last year.

On Nov. 21, 2024, around 1:30 p.m., police discovered the body of a deceased newborn in a residence in Alliston, Ont., just north of Toronto.

Police then started a suspicious death investigation and ruled the babies death a homicide.

Then on Wednesday, Jan. 15, police said a 16-year-old from the Town of New Tecumseth was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to virtually appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Thursday.

Police is continuing the investigation with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

More details will be provided as they become available

