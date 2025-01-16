Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Bombers’ longest-serving player back for another season

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 16, 2025 9:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'DT on the Bombers: Offseason outlook'
DT on the Bombers: Offseason outlook
RELATED: It's a Winnipeg Blue Bombers off-season outlook with Derek Taylor. Which pending free agents will be back for the blue and gold as they turn their focus to the 2025 Grey Cup at home in Winnipeg? – Nov 22, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The longest-serving member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is coming back for another season.

The club announced Thursday that it has agreed to terms with defensive tackle Jake Thomas, who currently sits fifth in all-time longevity in blue and gold.

The 13-year veteran, originally selected by the Bombers in the 2012 CFL draft, hasn’t missed a game for seven seasons in a row, the team said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Thomas, 34, a native of Douglas, N.B., set a personal best for defensive tackles last season with 23, and sits just outside the top 10 for most sacks in the club’s history.

He was set to become a free agent next month.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Kyle Walters Interview – Nov. 26'
RAW: Blue Bombers Kyle Walters Interview – Nov. 26
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices