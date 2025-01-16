Bombers’ longest-serving player back for another season

Send this page to someone via email

The longest-serving member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is coming back for another season.

The club announced Thursday that it has agreed to terms with defensive tackle Jake Thomas, who currently sits fifth in all-time longevity in blue and gold.

The 13-year veteran, originally selected by the Bombers in the 2012 CFL draft, hasn’t missed a game for seven seasons in a row, the team said.

Thomas, 34, a native of Douglas, N.B., set a personal best for defensive tackles last season with 23, and sits just outside the top 10 for most sacks in the club’s history.

He was set to become a free agent next month.