Raptors learning ahead of season’s second half

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors hope the way they finished the first half of the season is a sign that better times are ahead for the struggling NBA team.

Led by RJ Barrett’s 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, the Raptors (10-31) defeated the league’s defending champion Boston Celtics 110-97 on Wednesday.

Scottie Barnes also enjoyed a solid outing with 18 points and nine assists before 18,566 at Scotiabank Arena.

The win arrived two days after the Raptors knocked off the 2021-22 champions, the Golden State Warriors. Together, the victories mark Toronto’s first back-to-back wins since Dec. 1 and 3.

“We’re not where we want to be,” said Raptors point guard Davion Mitchell, who replaced an injured Immanuel Quickly (left hip strain) on Wednesday. “I feel like there’s always room for improvement. Of course, we don’t want a record like this.

“We lost a lot of close games, got blown out a couple of times. But I feel like we’re learning.”

The Raptors are six wins behind the pace they set last year when they hit the first-half post at 16-25.

Barrett feels Toronto has been a more difficult team to play against since an embarrassing 124-104 loss at home to the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 6.

“Since then we’ve been playing hard and getting better,” he said.

Barrett and the Raptors had revenge on their minds against the Celtics after a 125-75 loss in Boston on New Year’s Eve.

“A game like that always sticks with you,” said Barrett.

“We owed them,” Mitchell added. “We’re not just gonna get blown out and lay down, just because they’re a really good team, just because they won the championship.

“No, we’re gonna make a push even harder. We’re gonna be more physical.”

Mitchell, who scored 10 points, exhibited physicality with two early fouls.

“It was a tough loss for us in Boston,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said. “Guys are coming back, we’re getting our health back.

“This group is very connected and a very prideful group. So we really wanted to go out there and compete on the highest level of what we can do at this point.”

Toronto showed a strong competitive level defensively, limiting the Celtics to only 15 fourth-quarter points.

Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl was good for 16 points, while Grady Dick chipped in 12.

Reserve guard Payton Pritchard led the Celtics with 20 points, followed by Kristaps Porzingis with 18 and Jayson Tatum with 16.

Toronto enjoyed an 88-82 advantage after three quarters. The home team opened the final 12 minutes with a 9-2 run to expand its lead to 13 points.

The Raptors trailed 29-25 after the first quarter but led 55-53 at the half.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.