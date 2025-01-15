Sutherland Hotel expected to be total loss after fire rips through historic building

Send this page to someone via email

A historic Winnipeg hotel is expected to be a total loss after the building went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

Crews continue to battle a blaze at the Sutherland Hotel on Main Street, which has shut down the stretch of the road from Jarvis to Higgins avenues.

The building was vacant and no injuries have been reported.

The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, and firefighters determined it was unsafe to enter the building, immediately declaring a second alarm due to the scale of the blaze.

Crews have been using aerial ladders to apply water to the fire.

Neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Residents are asked to use caution when Main Street re-opens as the water used to fight the fire will freeze and create slippery conditions.

According to the Manitoba Historical Society, the building opened in 1882.