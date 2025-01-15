Menu

Politics

Disability rights groups shocked by Alberta government funding cut: ‘We’re essential’

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2025 4:22 pm
1 min read
Jason Nixon, Alberta's community and social services minister, is seen during a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. View image in full screen
Jason Nixon, Alberta's community and social services minister, is seen during a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Todd Korol/ The Canadian Press
Three Alberta disability advocacy groups say they’re shocked and saddened after learning the provincial government plans to back out of their funding contracts more than a year early.

The groups in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge support Albertans with intellectual and physical disabilities by connecting them with peers and helping them develop skills to advocate for themselves.

The Southern Alberta Individual Planning Association works out of Lethbridge, while the Disability Action Hall is in Calgary and Self Advocacy Federation is based in Edmonton.

They said their funding totals less than $424,000 annually and was cut 15 months too early.

Self Advocacy Federation facilitator Keri McEachern says each organization had a three-year funding contract with the government to support their operational costs.

Trending Now

But she says earlier this month, the government told them the funding would stop in April, more than a year before the contracts were set to expire.

The province says it wants resources to be used to connect those living with disabilities to front-line services, which it says these organizations don’t provide.

McEachern disagrees, saying the groups provide essential supports in their communities.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

