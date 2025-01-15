Winnipeg man charged with sexual assault after incident at Thompson business

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have arrested a Winnipeg man after a complaint of sexual assault at a business in Thompson, Man., Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the 17-year-old victim’s description of the suspect matched that of a suspicious man who had been reported earlier that day.

With help from members of the public, officers found the man near a home on Westwood Avenue and arrested him without incident.

The 33-year-old remains in custody and faces a sexual assault charge, along with failing to comply with a probation order.

RCMP continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call the Thompson detachment at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.