Crime

Winnipeg man charged with sexual assault after incident at Thompson business

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 2:46 pm
1 min read
RCMP Thompson detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Thompson detachment. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a Winnipeg man after a complaint of sexual assault at a business in Thompson, Man., Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the 17-year-old victim’s description of the suspect matched that of a suspicious man who had been reported earlier that day.

With help from members of the public, officers found the man near a home on Westwood Avenue and arrested him without incident.

The 33-year-old remains in custody and faces a sexual assault charge, along with failing to comply with a probation order.

RCMP continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call the Thompson detachment at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

